India Money Market Rates-Feb 8

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.26 pct 1 MONTH 06.37 pct 3 MONTH 07.19 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.505 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.471 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Feb 7.7875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3650 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4986 pct 364 days t-bill 6.5503 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.03/06.07 2 Month - 06.37/06.41 3 Month - 06.26/06.30 6 Month - 06.26/06.29 9 Month - 06.34/06.37 1 Year - 06.43/06.45 2 Year - 06.44/06.46 3 Year - 06.58/06.60 4 Year - 06.70/06.71 5 Year - 06.79/06.81 7 Year - 06.81/06.91 10 Year - 06.82/06.91 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.