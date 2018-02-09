India Money Market Rates-Feb 9

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.26 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 07.20 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.462 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.496 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Feb 7.7875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3696 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4975 pct 364 days t-bill 6.5657 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.04/06.06 2 Month - 06.39/06.41 3 Month - 06.27/06.29 6 Month - 06.27/06.29 9 Month - 06.37/06.39 1 Year - 06.47/06.49 2 Year - 06.48/06.50 3 Year - 06.62/06.64 4 Year - 06.73/06.75 5 Year - 06.83/06.84 7 Year - 06.88/06.95 10 Year - 06.88/06.95 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.