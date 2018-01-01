India Money Market Rates-Jan 1

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.90-05.95 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.25 pct 1 MONTH 06.31 pct 3 MONTH 06.46 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.320 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.340 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Jan 7.2000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1526 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3042 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4104 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.05/06.09 2 Month - 06.09/06.12 3 Month - 06.28/06.31 6 Month - 06.29/06.32 9 Month - 06.36/06.38 1 Year - 06.43/06.45 2 Year - 06.44/06.46 3 Year - 06.55/06.57 4 Year - 06.65/06.67 5 Year - 06.73/06.75 7 Year - 06.78/06.86 10 Year - 06.78/06.86 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.