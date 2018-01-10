FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Money Market Rates-Jan 10
#Domestic News
January 10, 2018 / 7:03 AM / in 19 hours

India Money Market Rates-Jan 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.90-05.95
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.25 pct
    1 MONTH            06.30 pct
    3 MONTH            06.61 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.419 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.442 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jan 7.3375 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.2791  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.3533  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.4746  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.03/06.07
    2 Month  -  06.09/06.12
    3 Month  -  06.29/06.33
    6 Month  -  06.31/06.35
    9 Month  -  06.38/06.42
    1 Year   -  06.47/06.49
    2 Year   -  06.48/06.50
    3 Year   -  06.62/06.64
    4 Year   -  06.72/06.74
    5 Year   -  06.81/06.83
    7 Year   -  06.88/06.96
    10 Year  -  06.88/06.96
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
