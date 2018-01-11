FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Money Market Rates-Jan 11
January 11, 2018 / 7:00 AM / in 2 days

India Money Market Rates-Jan 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.80-05.85
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.25 pct
    1 MONTH            06.30 pct
    3 MONTH            06.66 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.453 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.438 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Jan 7.3500 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.2983  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.3891  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.5107  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.03/06.08
    2 Month  -  06.09/06.14
    3 Month  -  06.28/06.33
    6 Month  -  06.29/06.34
    9 Month  -  06.36/06.41
    1 Year   -  06.45/06.47
    2 Year   -  06.46/06.48
    3 Year   -  06.59/06.61
    4 Year   -  06.69/06.71
    5 Year   -  06.78/06.80
    7 Year   -  06.82/06.90
    10 Year  -  06.83/06.91
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
