India Money Market Rates-Jan 12
#Domestic News
January 12, 2018 / 7:02 AM / in a day

India Money Market Rates-Jan 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.90-05.95
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.25 pct
    1 MONTH            06.30 pct
    3 MONTH            06.72 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.438 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.454 pct(1800 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Jan 7.3750 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.3000  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.3600  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.5116  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.03/06.07
    2 Month  -  06.09/06.12
    3 Month  -  06.29/06.33
    6 Month  -  06.30/06.33
    9 Month  -  06.37/06.41
    1 Year   -  06.44/06.47
    2 Year   -  06.45/06.48
    3 Year   -  06.58/06.61
    4 Year   -  06.68/06.70
    5 Year   -  06.76/06.79
    7 Year   -  06.82/06.90
    10 Year  -  06.82/06.90
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
