FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Money Market Rates-Jan 15
Sections
Featured
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
Graphic
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
Commentary
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
January 15, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated a day ago

India Money Market Rates-Jan 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.85-05.90
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.24 pct
    1 MONTH            06.30 pct
    3 MONTH            06.74 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.462 pct(1220 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.444 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Jan 7.3875 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.3127  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.3578  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.5271  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.03/06.07
    2 Month  -  06.09/06.13
    3 Month  -  06.29/06.32
    6 Month  -  06.30/06.33
    9 Month  -  06.37/06.41
    1 Year   -  06.45/06.47
    2 Year   -  06.45/06.47
    3 Year   -  06.56/06.59
    4 Year   -  06.67/06.69
    5 Year   -  06.75/06.77
    7 Year   -  06.80/06.88
    10 Year  -  06.80/06.88
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.