India Money Market Rates-Jan 16

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.01 pct 14 DAY 06.25 pct 1 MONTH 06.31 pct 3 MONTH 06.75 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.557 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.560 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jan 7.4750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3122 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3635 pct 364 days t-bill 6.5253 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.03/06.08 2 Month - 06.10/06.15 3 Month - 06.29/06.34 6 Month - 06.30/06.34 9 Month - 06.39/06.43 1 Year - 06.48/06.50 2 Year - 06.49/06.51 3 Year - 06.63/06.65 4 Year - 06.74/06.76 5 Year - 06.84/06.86 7 Year - 06.88/06.96 10 Year - 06.88/06.96 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.