India Money Market Rates-Jan 19

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.96 pct 14 DAY 06.25 pct 1 MONTH 06.32 pct 3 MONTH 06.88 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.459 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.479 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Jan 7.5825 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3575 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3950 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4860 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.04/06.08 2 Month - 06.10/06.13 3 Month - 06.28/06.32 6 Month - 06.28/06.32 9 Month - 06.36/06.39 1 Year - 06.42/06.45 2 Year - 06.42/06.44 3 Year - 06.54/06.57 4 Year - 06.64/06.67 5 Year - 06.73/06.75 7 Year - 06.77/06.85 10 Year - 06.78/06.86 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.