India Money Market Rates-Jan 2

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.75-05.80 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.23 pct 1 MONTH 06.30 pct 3 MONTH 06.47 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.381 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.389 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Jan 7.2250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1709 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3022 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4033 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.04/06.08 2 Month - 06.08/06.12 3 Month - 06.27/06.31 6 Month - 06.30/06.33 9 Month - 06.36/06.40 1 Year - 06.45/06.47 2 Year - 06.46/06.48 3 Year - 06.58/06.60 4 Year - 06.68/06.70 5 Year - 06.77/06.79 7 Year - 06.83/06.91 10 Year - 06.83/06.91 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.