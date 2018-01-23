India Money Market Rates-Jan 23

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.75-05.80 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.02 pct 14 DAY 06.27 pct 1 MONTH 06.36 pct 3 MONTH 06.98 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.439 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.416 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Jan 7.5750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3695 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4138 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4745 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.04/06.08 2 Month - 06.10/06.13 3 Month - 06.27/06.31 6 Month - 06.26/06.29 9 Month - 06.32/06.35 1 Year - 06.38/06.40 2 Year - 06.37/06.39 3 Year - 06.48/06.50 4 Year - 06.57/06.59 5 Year - 06.66/06.68 7 Year - 06.70/06.77 10 Year - 06.71/06.79 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.