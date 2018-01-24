India Money Market Rates-Jan 24

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.05 pct 14 DAY 06.28 pct 1 MONTH 06.37 pct 3 MONTH 07.01 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.269 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.276 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jan 7.7300 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3636 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4265 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4821 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.05/06.09 2 Month - 06.11/06.14 3 Month - 06.28/06.31 6 Month - 06.28/06.31 9 Month - 06.34/06.37 1 Year - 06.40/06.43 2 Year - 06.40/06.42 3 Year - 06.50/06.52 4 Year - 06.59/06.62 5 Year - 06.68/06.70 7 Year - 06.71/06.80 10 Year - 06.72/06.80 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.