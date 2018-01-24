FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 7:06 AM / Updated a day ago

India Money Market Rates-Jan 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.80-05.85
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.05 pct
    14 DAY             06.28 pct
    1 MONTH            06.37 pct
    3 MONTH            07.01 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.269 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.276 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jan 7.7300 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.3636  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.4265  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.4821  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.05/06.09
    2 Month  -  06.11/06.14
    3 Month  -  06.28/06.31
    6 Month  -  06.28/06.31
    9 Month  -  06.34/06.37
    1 Year   -  06.40/06.43
    2 Year   -  06.40/06.42
    3 Year   -  06.50/06.52
    4 Year   -  06.59/06.62
    5 Year   -  06.68/06.70
    7 Year   -  06.71/06.80
    10 Year  -  06.72/06.80
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.
