FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
January 25, 2018 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

India Money Market Rates-Jan 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.85-05.90
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.05 pct
    14 DAY             06.27 pct
    1 MONTH            06.37 pct
    3 MONTH            07.05 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.321 pct(1220 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.307 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Jan 7.7500 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.3911  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.4494  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.5330  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.05/06.09
    2 Month  -  06.12/06.16
    3 Month  -  06.28/06.32
    6 Month  -  06.27/06.31
    9 Month  -  06.34/06.38
    1 Year   -  06.41/06.43
    2 Year   -  06.40/06.42
    3 Year   -  06.50/06.53
    4 Year   -  06.60/06.63
    5 Year   -  06.69/06.71
    7 Year   -  06.73/06.82
    10 Year  -  06.73/06.82
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.