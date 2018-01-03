FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Money Market Rates-Jan 3
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
January 3, 2018 / 7:02 AM / 2 days ago

India Money Market Rates-Jan 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.75-05.80
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    05.99 pct
    14 DAY             06.23 pct
    1 MONTH            06.30 pct
    3 MONTH            06.48 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.398 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     7.323 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jan 7.2250 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.1606  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.3022  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.3831  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.04/06.07
    2 Month  -  06.08/06.11
    3 Month  -  06.27/06.30
    6 Month  -  06.29/06.32
    9 Month  -  06.36/06.39
    1 Year   -  06.45/06.47
    2 Year   -  06.45/06.47
    3 Year   -  06.56/06.58
    4 Year   -  06.65/06.67
    5 Year   -  06.74/06.76
    7 Year   -  06.80/06.88
    10 Year  -  06.80/06.89
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.