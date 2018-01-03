India Money Market Rates-Jan 3

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.75-05.80 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.99 pct 14 DAY 06.23 pct 1 MONTH 06.30 pct 3 MONTH 06.48 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.398 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.323 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jan 7.2250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1606 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3022 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3831 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.04/06.07 2 Month - 06.08/06.11 3 Month - 06.27/06.30 6 Month - 06.29/06.32 9 Month - 06.36/06.39 1 Year - 06.45/06.47 2 Year - 06.45/06.47 3 Year - 06.56/06.58 4 Year - 06.65/06.67 5 Year - 06.74/06.76 7 Year - 06.80/06.88 10 Year - 06.80/06.89 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.