India Money Market Rates-Jan 31

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.25 pct 1 MONTH 06.36 pct 3 MONTH 07.14 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.412 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.431 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Jan 7.7625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.4022 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4527 pct 364 days t-bill 6.5538 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.05/06.09 2 Month - 06.36/06.39 3 Month - 06.30/06.33 6 Month - 06.30/06.33 9 Month - 06.39/06.42 1 Year - 06.47/06.49 2 Year - 06.46/06.48 3 Year - 06.57/06.59 4 Year - 06.67/06.69 5 Year - 06.76/06.78 7 Year - 06.80/06.88 10 Year - 06.82/06.90 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.