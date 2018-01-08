India Money Market Rates-Jan 8

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.90-05.95 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.24 pct 1 MONTH 06.31 pct 3 MONTH 06.55 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.313 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.344 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Jan 7.3375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2654 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3516 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4502 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.03/06.07 2 Month - 06.08/06.12 3 Month - 06.26/06.30 6 Month - 06.28/06.32 9 Month - 06.34/06.38 1 Year - 06.42/06.44 2 Year - 06.42/06.44 3 Year - 06.53/06.55 4 Year - 06.62/06.64 5 Year - 06.70/06.71 7 Year - 06.74/06.82 10 Year - 06.74/06.82 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.