India Money Market Rates-Jan 9

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.24 pct 1 MONTH 06.30 pct 3 MONTH 06.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.356 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.370 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Jan 7.3375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2697 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3524 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4636 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.03/06.06 2 Month - 06.07/06.11 3 Month - 06.27/06.30 6 Month - 06.29/06.33 9 Month - 06.35/06.38 1 Year - 06.43/06.46 2 Year - 06.43/06.46 3 Year - 06.55/06.58 4 Year - 06.65/06.67 5 Year - 06.73/06.75 7 Year - 06.78/06.87 10 Year - 06.79/06.88 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.