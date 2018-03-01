India Money Market Rates-Mar 1

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.03 pct 14 DAY 06.33 pct 1 MONTH 06.54 pct 3 MONTH 07.23 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.744 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.744 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Mar 7.8750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3218 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4816 pct 364 days t-bill 6.6308 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.63/06.67 2 Month - 06.38/06.42 3 Month - 06.31/06.33 6 Month - 06.33/06.35 9 Month - 06.43/06.45 1 Year - 06.53/06.55 2 Year - 06.54/06.56 3 Year - 06.68/06.70 4 Year - 06.80/06.82 5 Year - 06.89/06.91 7 Year - 06.95/07.03 10 Year - 06.95/07.03 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.