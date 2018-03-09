India Money Market Rates-Mar 9

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.90-05.95 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.29 pct 1 MONTH 07.11 pct 3 MONTH 07.29 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.719 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.676 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Mar 7.8250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2283 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4321 pct 364 days t-bill 6.6322 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.60/06.64 2 Month - 06.34/06.37 3 Month - 06.28/06.32 6 Month - 06.30/06.33 9 Month - 06.40/06.43 1 Year - 06.49/06.52 2 Year - 06.50/06.52 3 Year - 06.63/06.65 4 Year - 06.73/06.75 5 Year - 06.81/06.83 7 Year - 06.86/06.94 10 Year - 06.88/06.96 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.