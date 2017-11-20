FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Money Market Rates-Nov 20
November 20, 2017 / 7:04 AM / a day ago

India Money Market Rates-Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.10-06.15
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.19 pct
    1 MONTH            06.25 pct
    3 MONTH            06.37 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.912 pct(1220 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.889 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Nov 6.8000 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.0958  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1812  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2571  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.02/06.05
    2 Month  -  06.04/06.08
    3 Month  -  06.06/06.10
    6 Month  -  06.16/06.19
    9 Month  -  06.18/06.22
    1 Year   -  06.24/06.26
    2 Year   -  06.20/06.22
    3 Year   -  06.29/06.32
    4 Year   -  06.38/06.40
    5 Year   -  06.45/06.47
    7 Year   -  06.47/06.55
    10 Year  -  06.47/06.55
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

