India Money Market Rates-Nov 20

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.19 pct 1 MONTH 06.25 pct 3 MONTH 06.37 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.912 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.889 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Nov 6.8000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0958 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1812 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2571 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.02/06.05 2 Month - 06.04/06.08 3 Month - 06.06/06.10 6 Month - 06.16/06.19 9 Month - 06.18/06.22 1 Year - 06.24/06.26 2 Year - 06.20/06.22 3 Year - 06.29/06.32 4 Year - 06.38/06.40 5 Year - 06.45/06.47 7 Year - 06.47/06.55 10 Year - 06.47/06.55 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.