India Money Market Rates-Nov 3

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.75-05.80 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.99 pct 14 DAY 06.17 pct 1 MONTH 06.24 pct 3 MONTH 06.37 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.862 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.859 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Nov 6.7425 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0926 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1800 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2255 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.01/06.06 2 Month - 06.02/06.07 3 Month - 06.03/06.08 6 Month - 06.10/06.15 9 Month - 06.11/06.16 1 Year - 06.15/06.18 2 Year - 06.07/06.10 3 Year - 06.17/06.19 4 Year - 06.26/06.28 5 Year - 06.34/06.37 7 Year - 06.35/06.43 10 Year - 06.35/06.43 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.