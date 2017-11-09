India Money Market Rates-Nov 9

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.03 pct 14 DAY 06.19 pct 1 MONTH 06.25 pct 3 MONTH 06.38 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.929 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.932 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Nov 6.7375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0963 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1793 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2328 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.01/06.06 2 Month - 06.02/06.07 3 Month - 06.04/06.09 6 Month - 06.12/06.16 9 Month - 06.14/06.18 1 Year - 06.18/06.20 2 Year - 06.11/06.13 3 Year - 06.22/06.24 4 Year - 06.30/06.33 5 Year - 06.39/06.41 7 Year - 06.40/06.48 10 Year - 06.40/06.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.