India Money Market Rates-Oct 13

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.93 pct 14 DAY 06.16 pct 1 MONTH 06.23 pct 3 MONTH 06.32 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.732 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.736 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Oct 6.7375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0681 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1702 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2054 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.00/06.03 2 Month - 06.00/06.04 3 Month - 06.00/06.04 6 Month - 06.06/06.09 9 Month - 06.07/06.10 1 Year - 06.08/06.11 2 Year - 05.99/06.02 3 Year - 06.07/06.10 4 Year - 06.15/06.18 5 Year - 06.23/06.25 7 Year - 06.21/06.28 10 Year - 06.21/06.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.