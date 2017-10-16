India Money Market Rates-Oct 16

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.01 pct 14 DAY 06.18 pct 1 MONTH 06.25 pct 3 MONTH 06.34 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.736 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.734 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Oct 6.7375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0805 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1758 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2110 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.00/06.02 2 Month - 06.01/06.03 3 Month - 06.00/06.02 6 Month - 06.06/06.08 9 Month - 06.07/06.09 1 Year - 06.08/06.10 2 Year - 05.99/06.01 3 Year - 06.05/06.07 4 Year - 06.14/06.16 5 Year - 06.22/06.24 7 Year - 06.20/06.27 10 Year - 06.20/06.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.