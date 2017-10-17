India Money Market Rates-Oct 17

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.10 pct 14 DAY 06.18 pct 1 MONTH 06.27 pct 3 MONTH 06.35 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.752 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.765 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Oct 6.7125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0911 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1784 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2111 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.02/06.05 2 Month - 06.03/06.06 3 Month - 06.01/06.04 6 Month - 06.07/06.10 9 Month - 06.08/06.11 1 Year - 06.10/06.12 2 Year - 06.01/06.03 3 Year - 06.07/06.09 4 Year - 06.17/06.19 5 Year - 06.25/06.27 7 Year - 06.22/06.30 10 Year - 06.22/06.30 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.