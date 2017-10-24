FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Money Market Rates-Oct 24
October 24, 2017 / 7:04 AM / in 21 hours

India Money Market Rates-Oct 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.85-05.90
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.18 pct
    1 MONTH            06.23 pct
    3 MONTH            06.32 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.785 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.781 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Oct 6.7375 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.0886  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1765  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2217  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.00/06.04
    2 Month  -  06.02/06.05
    3 Month  -  06.02/06.05
    6 Month  -  06.09/06.12
    9 Month  -  06.09/06.12
    1 Year   -  06.12/06.14
    2 Year   -  06.04/06.06
    3 Year   -  06.11/06.13
    4 Year   -  06.21/06.22
    5 Year   -  06.29/06.31
    7 Year   -  06.25/06.33
    10 Year  -  06.25/06.33
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

