India Money Market Rates-Oct 26
#Domestic News
October 26, 2017 / 7:02 AM / in a day

India Money Market Rates-Oct 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.75-05.80
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.00 pct
    14 DAY             06.18 pct
    1 MONTH            06.23 pct
    3 MONTH            06.34 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.804 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.798 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Oct 6.7563 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.1058  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1750  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2152  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.00/06.04
    2 Month  -  06.02/06.05
    3 Month  -  06.02/06.06
    6 Month  -  06.09/06.12
    9 Month  -  06.11/06.14
    1 Year   -  06.14/06.16
    2 Year   -  06.07/06.09
    3 Year   -  06.15/06.17
    4 Year   -  06.25/06.26
    5 Year   -  06.33/06.35
    7 Year   -  06.30/06.38
    10 Year  -  06.30/06.38
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

