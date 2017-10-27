India Money Market Rates-Oct 27

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.75-05.80 =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.95 pct 14 DAY 06.16 pct 1 MONTH 06.23 pct 3 MONTH 06.35 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.828 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.808 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Oct 6.7725 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1016 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1752 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2154 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.00/06.05 2 Month - 06.02/06.06 3 Month - 06.03/06.07 6 Month - 06.08/06.13 9 Month - 06.10/06.15 1 Year - 06.14/06.17 2 Year - 06.08/06.10 3 Year - 06.17/06.20 4 Year - 06.27/06.30 5 Year - 06.35/06.38 7 Year - 06.35/06.43 10 Year - 06.35/06.43 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17 Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.