FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Money Market Rates-Oct 27
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 27, 2017 / 7:04 AM / a day ago

India Money Market Rates-Oct 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.75-05.80
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    05.95 pct
    14 DAY             06.16 pct
    1 MONTH            06.23 pct
    3 MONTH            06.35 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.828 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.808 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Oct 6.7725 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.1016  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1752  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2154  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.00/06.05
    2 Month  -  06.02/06.06
    3 Month  -  06.03/06.07
    6 Month  -  06.08/06.13
    9 Month  -  06.10/06.15
    1 Year   -  06.14/06.17
    2 Year   -  06.08/06.10
    3 Year   -  06.17/06.20
    4 Year   -  06.27/06.30
    5 Year   -  06.35/06.38
    7 Year   -  06.35/06.43
    10 Year  -  06.35/06.43
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis                   
Thomson Reuters MIOR and MIBOR fixing discontinued w.e.f 30 Sep 17
Kindly refer DN093199 for further details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.