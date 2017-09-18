India Money Market Rates-Sep 18

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.95-06.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.03 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.19 pct 1 MONTH 06.24 pct 3 MONTH 06.30 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.603 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.611 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Sep 6.6625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1045 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1975 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2411 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.00/06.03 2 Month - 06.01/06.04 3 Month - 06.02/06.05 6 Month - 06.06/06.09 9 Month - 06.11/06.14 1 Year - 06.13/06.15 2 Year - 06.03/06.05 3 Year - 06.09/06.11 4 Year - 06.16/06.19 5 Year - 06.23/06.25 7 Year - 06.20/06.28 10 Year - 06.20/06.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis