India Money Market Rates-Sep 19
#Domestic News
September 19, 2017 / 7:00 AM / a month ago

India Money Market Rates-Sep 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.95-06.00
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.05 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    06.05 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.05 pct
    14 DAY             06.19 pct
    1 MONTH            06.24 pct
    3 MONTH            06.30 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.607 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.594 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Sep 6.6688 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.0913  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1929  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2416  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.00/06.05
    2 Month  -  06.02/06.05
    3 Month  -  06.02/06.05
    6 Month  -  06.06/06.09
    9 Month  -  06.10/06.13
    1 Year   -  06.12/06.14
    2 Year   -  06.03/06.05
    3 Year   -  06.08/06.10
    4 Year   -  06.15/06.17
    5 Year   -  06.22/06.24
    7 Year   -  06.18/06.26
    10 Year  -  06.18/06.26
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

