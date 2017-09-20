India Money Market Rates-Sep 20

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.90-05.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.04 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.05 pct 14 DAY 06.19 pct 1 MONTH 06.24 pct 3 MONTH 06.30 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.591 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.579 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Sep 6.6763 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0971 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1932 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2419 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.01/06.05 2 Month - 06.02/06.06 3 Month - 06.02/06.06 6 Month - 06.06/06.09 9 Month - 06.09/06.12 1 Year - 06.12/06.14 2 Year - 06.02/06.03 3 Year - 06.07/06.09 4 Year - 06.14/06.16 5 Year - 06.20/06.22 7 Year - 06.16/06.24 10 Year - 06.16/06.24 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis