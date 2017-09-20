FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Money Market Rates-Sep 20
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 20, 2017 / 7:03 AM / in a month

India Money Market Rates-Sep 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                05.90-05.95
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.05 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    06.04 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.05 pct
    14 DAY             06.19 pct
    1 MONTH            06.24 pct
    3 MONTH            06.30 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.591 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.579 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Sep 6.6763 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.0971  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1932  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2419  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.01/06.05
    2 Month  -  06.02/06.06
    3 Month  -  06.02/06.06
    6 Month  -  06.06/06.09
    9 Month  -  06.09/06.12
    1 Year   -  06.12/06.14
    2 Year   -  06.02/06.03
    3 Year   -  06.07/06.09
    4 Year   -  06.14/06.16
    5 Year   -  06.20/06.22
    7 Year   -  06.16/06.24
    10 Year  -  06.16/06.24
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.