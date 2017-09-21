India Money Market Rates-Sep 21

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.00 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.18 pct 1 MONTH 06.23 pct 3 MONTH 06.29 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.641 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.676 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Sep 6.6650 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0879 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1993 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2500 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.00/06.05 2 Month - 06.01/06.06 3 Month - 06.02/06.07 6 Month - 06.06/06.10 9 Month - 06.11/06.16 1 Year - 06.14/06.17 2 Year - 06.04/06.07 3 Year - 06.12/06.15 4 Year - 06.20/06.22 5 Year - 06.26/06.29 7 Year - 06.24/06.32 10 Year - 06.24/06.32 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis