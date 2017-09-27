India Money Market Rates-Sep 27

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.75-05.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 05.98 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 05.99 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.00 pct 14 DAY 06.18 pct 1 MONTH 06.23 pct 3 MONTH 06.29 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.663 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.667 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Sep 6.6300 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0998 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2203 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2502 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 05.97/06.01 2 Month - 05.99/06.03 3 Month - 06.00/06.03 6 Month - 06.03/06.07 9 Month - 06.09/06.12 1 Year - 06.11/06.14 2 Year - 06.03/06.05 3 Year - 06.11/06.13 4 Year - 06.21/06.23 5 Year - 06.29/06.31 7 Year - 06.26/06.34 10 Year - 06.26/06.34 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis