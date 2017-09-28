India Money Market Rates-Sep 28

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.75-05.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 05.95 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 05.96 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.99 pct 14 DAY 06.19 pct 1 MONTH 06.24 pct 3 MONTH 06.29 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.666 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.639 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Sep 6.6350 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0850 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2100 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2402 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 05.97/06.03 2 Month - 05.98/06.03 3 Month - 05.97/06.02 6 Month - 06.02/06.06 9 Month - 06.06/06.11 1 Year - 06.09/06.12 2 Year - 06.00/06.02 3 Year - 06.08/06.10 4 Year - 06.18/06.20 5 Year - 06.26/06.28 7 Year - 06.22/06.30 10 Year - 06.22/06.30 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis