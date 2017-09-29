India Money Market Rates-Sep 29

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.95-06.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.03 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.05 pct 14 DAY 06.21 pct 1 MONTH 06.24 pct 3 MONTH 06.29 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.618 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.667 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Sep 6.6350 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0768 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1829 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2300 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 05.98/06.00 2 Month - 05.99/06.03 3 Month - 05.99/06.01 6 Month - 06.07/06.09 9 Month - 06.07/06.09 1 Year - 06.08/06.10 2 Year - 05.98/06.00 3 Year - 06.07/06.10 4 Year - 06.17/06.20 5 Year - 06.26/06.28 7 Year - 06.23/06.31 10 Year - 06.23/06.31 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis