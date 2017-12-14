FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bonds, rupee up on Fed meet outcome
#Money News
December 14, 2017 / 3:44 AM / 2 days ago

Bonds, rupee up on Fed meet outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian bond yields dropped while the rupee rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in line with expectations while keeping the outlook unchanged.

FILE PHOTO - An India rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The government’s announcement of 200 billion rupees worth of bond buyback also helped sentiment for domestic bonds.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 7.14 percent by 0335 GMT, while the partially convertible rupee was at 64.29 per dollar versus its previous close of 64.4450.

Reporting by Swati Bhat and Savio Shetty; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

