Bonds, rupee up on Fed meet outcome

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian bond yields dropped while the rupee rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in line with expectations while keeping the outlook unchanged.

FILE PHOTO - An India rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The government’s announcement of 200 billion rupees worth of bond buyback also helped sentiment for domestic bonds.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 7.14 percent by 0335 GMT, while the partially convertible rupee was at 64.29 per dollar versus its previous close of 64.4450.