FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jun 2      19,968,880      -104,086,896       124,055,776
 May 26     -3,985,237      -115,833,463       111,848,226
 May 19     -4,930,567        58,063,538       -62,994,105
 May 12     20,158,891       386,439,579      -366,280,688
 May 2       2,863,365        73,563,544       -70,700,179
 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jun 2      47,187,273  -338,930,683   439,296,568   -23,497,382
 May 26    186,097,668   -80,986,019    19,286,138   -12,549,561
 May 19   -115,426,719    23,178,610    30,606,994    -1,352,990
 May 12   -384,098,526  -514,592,122   560,613,204   -28,203,244
 May 2     -32,855,982  -185,915,076   155,592,329    -7,521,450

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.