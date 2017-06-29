FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 6:06 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jun 23     10,550,333       203,836,665      -193,286,332
 Jun 16      8,003,852        75,726,724       -67,722,872
 Jun 9       2,810,252       191,837,221      -189,026,969
 Jun 2      19,968,880      -104,086,896       124,055,776
 May 26     -3,985,237      -115,833,463       111,848,226

 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jun 23     49,820,639  -221,440,476   -10,597,204   -11,069,291
 Jun 16     89,777,657    31,383,100  -189,691,002       807,373
 Jun 9    -148,132,132    -1,922,067   -33,967,550    -5,005,220
 Jun 2      47,187,273  -338,930,683   439,296,568   -23,497,382
 May 26    186,097,668   -80,986,019    19,286,138   -12,549,561

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.