a month ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
July 6, 2017 / 6:19 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jun 30      4,894,183        33,628,181       -28,733,998
 Jun 23     10,550,333       203,836,665      -193,286,332
 Jun 16      8,003,852        75,726,724       -67,722,872
 Jun 9       2,810,252       191,837,221      -189,026,969
 Jun 2      19,968,880      -104,086,896       124,055,776

 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jun 30    133,086,434  -155,167,856     8,038,267   -14,690,843
 Jun 23     49,820,639  -221,440,476   -10,597,204   -11,069,291
 Jun 16     89,777,657    31,383,100  -189,691,002       807,373
 Jun 9    -148,132,132    -1,922,067   -33,967,550    -5,005,220
 Jun 2      47,187,273  -338,930,683   439,296,568   -23,497,382

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

