TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Aug 4       8,103,846        55,548,474       -47,444,628
 Jul 28     -9,181,857        29,849,223       -39,031,080
 Jul 21       -705,959       -60,099,242        59,393,283
 Jul 14     10,324,367       -67,659,100        77,983,467
 Jul 7       8,777,720      -215,222,777       224,000,497

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Aug 4     118,181,622  -137,579,330   -19,693,228    -8,353,692
 Jul 28     32,575,339    43,857,985  -120,751,524     5,287,120
 Jul 21     80,976,617   -86,438,785    75,510,935   -10,655,484
 Jul 14     68,353,306  -164,257,429   189,409,453   -15,521,863
 Jul 7     305,908,813   -89,424,532    21,645,088   -14,128,872

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

