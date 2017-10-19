TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Oct 13 20,031,547 58,311,736 -38,280,189 Oct 6 5,567,710 -187,407,567 192,975,277 Sep 29 22,712,130 416,991,761 -394,279,631 Sep 22 24,388,389 696,308,299 -671,919,910 Sep 15 14,475,802 982,129,295 -967,653,493 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Oct 13 -124,918,905 -343,891,488 454,764,905 -24,234,701 Oct 6 -62,169,696 -380,123,600 658,926,771 -23,658,198 Sep 29 -357,735,489 -215,958,757 183,095,663 -3,681,048 Sep 22 -273,830,533 -328,751,097 -58,817,240 -10,521,040 Sep 15 -92,271,080 -424,646,997 -427,557,303 -23,178,113 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)