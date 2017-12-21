FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
December 21, 2017 / 6:36 AM / in 5 days

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Dec 15     10,307,790       -69,118,299        79,426,089
 Dec 8      12,383,529      -243,280,536       255,664,065
 Dec 1      -5,390,423       253,151,430      -258,541,853
 Nov 24     -1,872,524      103,047,187       -104,919,711
 Nov 17    -15,587,050        33,800,816       -49,387,866

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Dec 15    175,159,181   -84,767,652    -6,513,684    -4,451,756
 Dec 8     543,268,086   -79,171,378  -205,892,707    -2,539,936
 Dec 1      14,133,759   -71,418,778  -198,066,416    -3,190,418
 Nov 24    225,941,884   -40,889,423  -285,438,843    -4,533,329
 Nov 17     15,470,716   238,617,923  -317,303,362    13,826,857
   
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
