TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jan 19 -7,073,908 204,353,194 -211,427,102 Jan 12 -17,596,966 -151,318,233 133,721,267 Jan 5 11,405,874 92,667,147 -81,261,273 Dec 29 -625,888 83,618,815 -84,244,703 Dec 22 12,420,664 204,376,116 -191,955,452 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jan 19 34,899,818 -41,158,770 -199,120,712 -6,047,438 Jan 12 -9,969,078 167,244,053 -21,979,669 -1,574,039 Jan 5 13,223,668 -566,547,996 481,979,330 -9,916,275 Dec 29 34,684,599 -94,865,002 -16,994,765 -7,069,535 Dec 22 38,458,480 -324,065,339 116,838,171 -23,186,764 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)