February 16, 2018 / 6:12 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Feb 9     -46,544,649      -656,444,741       609,900,092
 Feb 2     -25,322,134      -322,323,000       297,000,866
 Jan 26    -20,055,699        -2,475,924       -17,579,775
 Jan 19     -7,073,908       204,353,194      -211,427,102
 Jan 12    -17,596,966      -151,318,233       133,721,267
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Feb 9     476,463,283   746,691,797  -639,346,153    26,091,165
 Feb 2     371,333,662   254,716,008  -331,711,422     2,662,618
 Jan 26    149,002,971   189,570,912  -358,861,679     2,708,021
 Jan 19     34,899,818   -41,158,770  -199,120,712    -6,047,438
 Jan 12     -9,969,078   167,244,053   -21,979,669    -1,574,039
   
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
