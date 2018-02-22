TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 16 -15,743,954 -241,127,177 225,383,223 Feb 9 -46,544,649 -656,444,741 609,900,092 Feb 2 -25,322,134 -322,323,000 297,000,866 Jan 26 -20,055,699 -2,475,924 -17,579,775 Jan 19 -7,073,908 204,353,194 -211,427,102 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 16 170,136,395 80,928,858 -28,615,757 2,933,727 Feb 9 476,463,283 746,691,797 -639,346,153 26,091,165 Feb 2 371,333,662 254,716,008 -331,711,422 2,662,618 Jan 26 149,002,971 189,570,912 -358,861,679 2,708,021 Jan 19 34,899,818 -41,158,770 -199,120,712 -6,047,438 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)