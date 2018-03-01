FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:15 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Feb 23    -27,313,008      -199,751,335       172,438,327
 Feb 16    -15,743,954      -241,127,177       225,383,223
 Feb 9     -46,544,649      -656,444,741       609,900,092
 Feb 2     -25,322,134      -322,323,000       297,000,866
 Jan 26    -20,055,699        -2,475,924       -17,579,775
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Feb 23    205,758,581    74,181,865  -111,597,901     4,095,782
 Feb 16    170,136,395    80,928,858   -28,615,757     2,933,727
 Feb 9     476,463,283   746,691,797  -639,346,153    26,091,165
 Feb 2     371,333,662   254,716,008  -331,711,422     2,662,618
 Jan 26    149,002,971   189,570,912  -358,861,679     2,708,021
   
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
