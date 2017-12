JOHANNESBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The start of trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange was delayed due to technical issues, the exchange operator JSE Ltd. said on Wednesday.

“Clients are advised that we are still in the processing of bringing up the equity market,” the bourse operator said in a statement. Trading was due to have resumed at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)