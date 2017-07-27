Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander said on Wednesday it had concluded its capital increase with demand outstripping supply by 8.2 times.

AENA

Aena said on Wednesday first half net profit was 460.9 million euros after 492.3 million euros a year earlier.

VOCENTO

Vocento said on Wednesday after the market close that it registered a loss of 2.4 million euros in the first half after booking a loss of 4 million euros a year earlier.

ENCE

Ence said on Wednesday first half net profit rose to 31.5 million euros from 9.2 million euros a year earlier.

ABENGOA

Brazil's power regulator Aneel said on Wednesday a Brazilian court revoked an injunction favoring Abengoa, opening the way for the watchdog to cancel licenses held by the Spanish company to build power transmission lines in Brazil.

MEDIASET

Mediaset said on Wednesday first half net profit was 125.7 million euros, up slightly from 117.7 million euros a year earlier.

DOMINION

Global Dominion said first half net profit was 10 million euros, up from 8.1 million euros a year earlier.

DIA

Discount supermarket chain Dia said on Thursday first half net profit was 54 million euros, down from 59.8 million euros a year earlier.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa said on Wednesday third quarter net profit was 12 million euros while sales were 2.69 million euros, down from 2.9 million euros a year earlier.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica TEF.MC on Thursday lifted its revenue target for 2017 after its second-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecast, helped by a buoyant Latin American business which more than offset persistent weakness in Spain.

REE

Red Electrica said on Thursday that first half net profit was 340.1 million euros after 323.5 million euros a year earlier.

