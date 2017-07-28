Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER Banco Santander posted on Friday a 37 percent increase in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier, in line with analysts' forecasts and boosted by a solid performance in its largest market, Brazil.

CAIXABANK Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 32 percent rise in first-half net profit to 839 million euros ($981 million), ahead of analysts' forecasts, thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's Banco BPI.

SABADELL Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday posted a 6 percent rise in first-half net profit from a year earlier due to lower provisions, beating a Reuters forecast.

BBVA BBVA reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday as lower lending income in its home market was partially offset by a strong performance in Mexico.

ACCIONA Acciona said on Friday that net sales had risen to 3.39 billion euros in the first half from 2.76 billion euros a year ago.

CELLNEX Cellnex on Friday reiterated its financial outlook for 2017 and said first half revenue had grown to 379 million euros.

INDRA Indra said on Friday its revenue had risen to 1.38 billion euros in the first half from 1.33 billion euros a year earlier.

BME The stock exchange group said on Friday that first half profit was 80.3 million euros, down from 86 million euros a year ago.

OHL OHL said its EBITDA was 466 million euros in the first half of 2017, up from 385.4 million euros a year ago.

FERROVIAL Ferrovial reported late on Thursday that net profit had risen to 240 million euros in the first half of 2017.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS Tecnicas Reunidas said on Friday that first half net sales rose to 2.63 billion euros ($3.08 billion).

MELIA HOTELS The Melia hotel group said late on Thursday that first-half net profit was 60.4 million euros.

HISPANIA Hispania's net profit rose to 161.4 million euros in the first half of 2017, the real estate company said on Thursday.

VISCOFAN Viscofan said on Thursday that net profit was up 10.5 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2017.

