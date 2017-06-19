Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall said on Monday it is ready with an authorised generic of Acticlate that will be introduced to the U.S. market.

REPSOL Repsol aims to invest 100 million euros in its lubricants division to grow sales, a company executive said in an interview in El Economista on Saturday.

MELIA HOTELS

UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy" and raises price target to 14 euros from 13.6 euros.

MEDIASET

Deutsche Bank cuts to "sell" from "hold" and the target price to 8.5 euros from 9.5 euros.

AENA

HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy" while raising the target price to 175 euros from 170 euros.

For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU